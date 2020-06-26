Video

People have camped overnight, parked illegally and even used resident's front gardens as toilets, according to Vikki Slade, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

She told BBC Breakfast there have been ongoing problems with "huge numbers" of people visiting the beach, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

A major incident was declared in Bournemouth on Thursday, after thousands of people flocked there on the second day of a UK heatwave.