Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bournemouth beach: 'Disgraceful behaviour' as thousands flock to beach
People have camped overnight, parked illegally and even used resident's front gardens as toilets, according to Vikki Slade, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.
She told BBC Breakfast there have been ongoing problems with "huge numbers" of people visiting the beach, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
A major incident was declared in Bournemouth on Thursday, after thousands of people flocked there on the second day of a UK heatwave.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-53189852/bournemouth-beach-disgraceful-behaviour-as-thousands-flock-to-beachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window