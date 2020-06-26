People taking liberties with lockdown - PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

People around the world 'taking liberties' with lockdown

Boris Johnson has said people around the world have been "taking liberties" after lockdowns are eased.

He said it was "crucial" that lockdown is eased "in a balanced way".

  • 26 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Starmer: PM 'complains about criticism'