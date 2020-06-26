People taking liberties with lockdown - PM

Media player
People around the world 'taking liberties' with lockdown
Boris Johnson has said people around the world have been "taking liberties" after lockdowns are eased.
He said it was "crucial" that lockdown is eased "in a balanced way".
26 Jun 2020
