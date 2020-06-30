'We have a right to protest - not have a barbecue'

Video

Lawyer Christian Weaver is teaching people in England and Wales about their rights with a series of YouTube videos called The Law in 60 Seconds.

He was just 22 when he was called to the bar. Still only 25, he is doing his pupillage at Garden Court North Chambers in Manchester, the final stage of training before qualifying as a barrister.

His latest video, about protest rights, was made in response to protests over the death of George Floyd.

Produced by Caroline Lowbridge