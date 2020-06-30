'The safest thing to do is to close the schools'
Coronavirus: Hancock on decision to close Leicester schools.

The UK's first full local lockdown has been announced in Leicester, with stricter measures imposed in the city.

Non-essential shops will shut on Tuesday, and schools will close for most pupils on Thursday because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained why the government had taken the decision to close schools.

