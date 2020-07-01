Media player
Cherry Groce: Mum's police shooting 'robbed me of my childhood'
Dorothy "Cherry" Groce, was mistakenly shot by police officers in an incident which left her paralysed and sparked the Brixton Riots of 1985.
Her son Lee, now 45, remembers his mother crying out that she could not breathe - words which now resonate with those uttered by the black American George Floyd as a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
