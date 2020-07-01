Boy raises £1m walking 10km on prosthetic legs
A five-year-old boy who had both of his legs amputated has raised more than £1m for the hospital that saved his life.

Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill in Kent, needed the surgery because he was abused by his biological parents as a baby.

He walked every day in June on his new prosthetic legs, reaching his target of 10km.

