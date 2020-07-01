Media player
'This is most informative interview I've done all day'
Dr Clare Wenham was giving an interview to the BBC News Channel on local lockdowns when her young daughter interrupted.
Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Dr Wenham said it was ironic that this had happened given she recently wrote a piece for the British Medical Journal on the subject. In it she argues that the collision between our personal and professional lives that has been brought about by the Covid-19 crisis may actually help further gender equality.
But she added that she never thought it would actually happen to her.
01 Jul 2020
