New statue for London includes nurse in PPE
Emergency workers remembered in new statue

A statue to remember the work of emergency workers has been adapted to reflect the current coronavirus crisis.

The Emergency Services Memorial is planned for central London in 2023, if the money can be raised to fund it.

It will cost £3 million and now includes a figure wearing PPE.

The BBC's Daniela Relph has been to meet the artist behind the sculpture.

  • 02 Jul 2020
