Five tips to help get your car out of lockdown

Video

Unless you are a key worker, you probably haven't used your car much over the last four months.

Due to coronavirus, in March the government allowed drivers who were scheduled for a MOT test to delay it for up to six months.

But now, mandatory MOTs for vehicles in England, Scotland and Wales are being reintroduced from 1 August.

Here are five tips to help you get your car out of lockdown.

Video by Ameer Ahmed and Terry Saunders