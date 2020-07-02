Five tips to help get your car out of lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MOT to SORN: How to get your car out of lockdown
Unless you are a key worker, you probably haven't used your car much over the last four months.
Due to coronavirus, in March the government allowed drivers who were scheduled for a MOT test to delay it for up to six months.
But now, mandatory MOTs for vehicles in England, Scotland and Wales are being reintroduced from 1 August.
Here are five tips to help you get your car out of lockdown.
Video by Ameer Ahmed and Terry Saunders
