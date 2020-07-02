Boy raises £1m walking 10km on prosthetic legs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five-year-old's £1m walk

Tony did 10km on his prosthetic legs to fundraise for the hospital that saved his life.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Jul 2020