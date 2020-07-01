LGBT suicide: 'There was no support there for me'
Rise in LGBT people seeking suicide prevention during lockdown

There has been a significant rise during lockdown in the UK in the number of LGBT people seeking suicide-prevention support.

Eight charities told BBC News they've had more LGBT people seeking suicide prevention support during lockdown.

The BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte reports.

If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available: BBC Action Line .

