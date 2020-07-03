Why we're not returning to the hairdressers
Hairdressers reopening: Meet the people not to returning to the salon

Hairdressers are set to reopen on 4 July as coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased in England.

Despite many hurrying to sort their barnet out, with one salon reporting 50,000 calls to their appointment line in an hour, the BBC has spoken to some who say they'd prefer to stick with their home haircuts from lockdown.

From a 12-year-old cutting her octogenarian grandmother’s hair to a seven-year-old getting a style overhaul by her mum, these are their stories.

Produced by Megan Fisher

