Cash, drugs and guns seized in huge international police operation.
Hundreds of arrests have taken place after the secret chat application Encrochat, used by criminals, was busted after a collaboration by law enforcement teams from across Europe.
More than two tonnes of drugs, several dozen guns and £54m in suspect cash have been seized in the UK alone, according to the National Crime Agency
Home Affairs correspondent Tom Symonds reports.
02 Jul 2020
