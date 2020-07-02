Cash, drugs and guns seized in huge international operation.
Video

Hundreds of arrests have taken place after the secret chat application Encrochat, used by criminals, was busted after a collaboration by law enforcement teams from across Europe.

More than two tonnes of drugs, several dozen guns and £54m in suspect cash have been seized in the UK alone, according to the National Crime Agency

Home Affairs correspondent Tom Symonds reports.

