'Important to get every child back into school'

Video

Gavin Williamson was asked if keeping children in groups of up to 300 would not increase virus transmission.

The education secretary replied that it was important to get every child back to school.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the outbreak in Leicester had not been caused by children returning to school, but it was "community transmission".

She said schools were a controlled environment, and while she acknowledged that it was hard, urged parents to "control their teenagers" outside of school to help stop the spread of coronavirus.