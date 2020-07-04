Media player
Coronavirus: Inside the secret Covid rave scene
Illegal raves are continuing to take place in the coronavirus lockdown, despite nightclubs and music festivals remaining banned.
The gatherings are often selective, advertised on private social media groups and held in secret locations.
One rave organiser told the BBC that he is providing a service that no-one else is, and he is proud of what his team has done.
The BBC's Kafui Okpattah investigates.
04 Jul 2020
