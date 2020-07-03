Cricket reopening? Don't hug the bowler
Cricket reopening: Chris Whitty outlines new normal for the game

The government has announced that playing cricket can resume from 11 July.

Answering questions during the Downing Street press conference, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty stressed that strict social distancing rules would have to be followed both on and off the field.

