Coronavirus: Haircuts in the dead of night
Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Some salons opened their doors at midnight for customers who could not wait to tame their lockdown barnets.
04 Jul 2020
