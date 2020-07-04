Haircuts in the dead of night
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Haircuts in the dead of night

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Some salons opened their doors at midnight for customers who could not wait to tame their lockdown barnets.

  • 04 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Lockdown rules when people come to my house