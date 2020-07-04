Chris Mason 'worried a bird of prey had made a nest'
Coronavirus: Chris Mason has haircut live on air as barbers open

As lockdown measures ease in England to allow pubs and hairdressers to open their doors, correspondent Chris Mason swaps politics for beauty to get his hair cut live on air.

It appears he isn't the only person celebrating what he dubbed "Trimdependence Day" as queues of men eager for a trim were seen across the country.

After months of sporting a lockdown style that featured on Gogglebox and Grazia, Chris finally got his hair tidied with the help of a barber bedecked in PPE including a visor and gloves.

