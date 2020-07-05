Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: NHS chief calls for social care revolution
Coronavirus has shone a "harsh spotlight" on what is happening in settings like care homes, NHS England's chief executive has said.
"In my opinion, we must use this as a moment to resolve once and for all, to actually properly resource and reform the way in which social care works in this country," Sir Simon Stevens told the Andew Marr Show.
05 Jul 2020
