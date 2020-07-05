People clap for the NHS on 28 May 2020
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK applauds NHS on 72nd anniversary

People around the UK are clapping for the NHS, as it celebrates its 72nd anniversary.

2020 has been arguably the most challenging year in its history, with staff treating more than 100,000 patents for Covid-19 in hospitals since the virus arrived in the UK.

  • 05 Jul 2020