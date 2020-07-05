Packed streets as Soho pubs reopen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus lockdown easing: Crowds in London's Soho celebrate
There were large crowds in London's Soho district as pub-goers celebrated lockdown easing in England.
While much of the capital remained quiet, some places saw revellers gathering late into Saturday night.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-53299251/coronavirus-lockdown-easing-crowds-in-london-s-soho-celebrateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window