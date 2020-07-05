'Super Saturday' in Soho
Coronavirus lockdown easing: Crowds in London's Soho celebrate

There were large crowds in London's Soho district as pub-goers celebrated lockdown easing in England. While much of the capital remained quiet, some places saw revellers gathering late into Saturday night.

