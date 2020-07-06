Who owns history?
Video

Racism and statues: How the toxic legacy of empire still affects us

Recent protests by the Black Lives Matter movement and controversy over some public statues have drawn attention to aspects of Britain's imperial past - and its legacy.

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has been to Bristol, where the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was taken down. He considers how Britain's colonial history is reflected today.

  • 06 Jul 2020
