Emotional reunions for care workers

Coronavirus: Care workers reunited with families after 12 weeks
Meet the care workers who opted to live at their place of work to protect the residents from Covid-19.
The 12 carers at the Court House Retirement Home, Cheddar, Somerset, last saw their families on 14 April.
BBC Breakfast caught their emotional reunions.
07 Jul 2020
