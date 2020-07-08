Meet the animals abandoned during lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: The animals abandoned during lockdown
The RSPCA has voiced fears that there will be a surge in abandoned animals in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Penny and Storm were rescued by the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Woking during lockdown.
BBC Breakfast went to meet them and got these tips for people who are struggling.
08 Jul 2020
