Former police chief: 'Raoul Moat isn’t a hero'

The former chief constable of Northumbria Police, who led the manhunt for Raoul Moat in 2010, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she's still concerned that people see the gunman as a 'hero'.

Moat shot himself dead after a six-hour stand-off with armed police in the market town of Rothbury, in Northumberland.

He was on the run after shooting his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, murdering her new boyfriend Chris Brown, and later blinding PC David Rathband, who then took his own life in 2012.

Former chief constable of Northumbria police Sue Sim told Rachel Burden she does not have any sympathy for Moat, even after learning about his troubled childhood.

It comes as reports suggest some people intend to mark the 10th anniversary of Moat’s death.

"I don't feel empathy for somebody who sadistically gunned down and killed one individual and seriously harmed two others,” Sue Sim said.

