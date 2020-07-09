What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered
Black Lives Matter: What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

What is systemic racism, are the issues in the US and UK the same, and what can we do to make a difference?

We put children's questions on the Black Lives Matter movement to a politician, a historian and an academic.

Produced by Alex Dackevych

  • 09 Jul 2020
