Dowden: 'We need to get the nation match fit'
Coronavirus lockdown: Gyms to reopen from July 25

Speaking at a special Coronavirus news conference in Downing Street Oliver Dowden announced gyms will reopen from 25 July. Safety measures to include timed entry, extra cleaning and smaller class sizes.

  • 09 Jul 2020
