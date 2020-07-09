Dowden: 'We need to get the nation match fit'

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: Gyms to reopen from July 25
Speaking at a special Coronavirus news conference in Downing Street Oliver Dowden announced gyms will reopen from 25 July. Safety measures to include timed entry, extra cleaning and smaller class sizes.
09 Jul 2020
