'Support the places we all love' as theatres reopen
Culture secretary: 'support the places we all love'

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced that outdoor theatres and music venues will be able to re-open.

Speaking during a government news conference, e urged people to 'go out and play their part' by buying tickets to outdoor plays and supporting local businesses.

  • 09 Jul 2020
