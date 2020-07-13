Working from home burnout

Media player
'Lockdown brought out the workaholic in me'
Since March, the UK workforce has been encouraged to work from home as part of the coronavirus restrictions.
But for many of those people working from home has meant working harder and longer hours.
A personal trainer, an advertising agency worker and a musician share their experiences of feeling burnt-out and overworked during lockdown.
Video journalist: Mattea Bubalo
13 Jul 2020
