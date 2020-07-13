Media player
Duchess of Cambridge backs BBC's parenting site
The Duchess of Cambridge has said there is "a massive gap" in support given to parents after the first few months of a child's life until they start school.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said she wished she had had more knowledge about those early years when she was a first-time mum.
Catherine was speaking as part of the launch of the BBC's Tiny Happy People initiative for children aged 0-4.
It aims to help parents develop their children's language skills with simple activities including free online videos and quizzes.
13 Jul 2020
