Former armed robber turns mentor

Former armed robber now works with police
Kevin is a former armed robber and heroin addict.
He now works for the Violent Offender Watch (VOW) team in Edinburgh, which aims to cut re-offending rates.
Through mentoring, Kevin wants to deter young offenders from following the life he once had.
13 Jul 2020
