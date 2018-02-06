Alleged British computer hacker Lauri Love was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of stealing data from the FBI, Nasa and other US agencies.

In 2018, he won his appeal against extradition to the US. The judge cited Lauri's depression and autism as factors in the decision, saying extradition would be "oppressive by reason of his physical and mental condition".

Two years on, Lauri describes daily life with his autism, and how a nice comment from someone can turn into a painful assault for him.

This is part of the Rulebreakers series from BBC World Service in collaboration with Sundance Institute.

Image: Illustration of Lauri Love.

Animation produced by Alice Homewood, Tim O’Leary and Moira Lam.