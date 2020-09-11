Coronavirus: New families campaigning for maternity extension
Hundreds of thousands of new mothers and adopters say they've been dealt a ‘hammer blow’ by the government over maternity leave, according to a committee of MPs.
New parents have been campaigning for a three month paid extension to statutory maternity and adoption leave so that they can arrange childcare for babies, which was hit by the Coronavirus.
Many services for new mothers like health visitor appointments have also been affected by the pandemic.