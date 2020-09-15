Parents of children with special educational needs have told the BBC that their children are not being offered the same access to education as their peers because of the restrictions around coronavirus.

The BBC's Nikki Fox spoke to Dawn Ashton who said she wanted a full-time education for her son Lewis who has been offered two days at Astley Park School.

Headteacher Kieran Welsh said a phased return would allow children to adapt to the new school routine.

"The positive impact of the phased return on children's learning and well-being has been incredible and a joy to witness."