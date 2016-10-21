Photographer Quintin Lake has completed his walk round the coast of Britain - five years and 10,000km on.

He ended where he began, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, where he was was met by family and friends.

He's braved storms, tides and disappearing paths, carrying his food and equipment all the way.

Most of the time he also wild camped, to save money and get the best experience.

He spoke to the BBC's Pia Harold about the epic journey.