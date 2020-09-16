Being a fresher during coronavirus
The start of university life is usually a time to mix and socialise with fellow students and make friends. But with Covid restrictions in place, and social distancing a must, how can first year students make the most of their new surroundings?
We vistied the University of Hull, and spoke to a number of students who shared their experiences, and first impressions of university life in these unique times.
Produced by Alex Dackevych
- Published
- 51 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Family & Education