The UK prime minister has delivered a TV address to explain the decision to impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

Among the new rules, all pubs, bars and restaurants will be restricted to table service only and will have to have a 10pm closing time.

Shop staff will have to wear face masks and weddings will be limited to a maximum of 15 people, under the rules.

