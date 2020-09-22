Following the announcement that coronavirus restrictions will be tightened, the UK prime minister said that "too many breaches" have allowed the virus to spread at a faster rate.

In a televised address, Boris Johnson called on the British public to "get through this winter together" as the race to create a vaccine and more efficient testing continues.

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

