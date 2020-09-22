Coronavirus: PM says health depends on ‘individual behaviour’
Following the announcement that coronavirus restrictions will be tightened, the UK prime minister said that "too many breaches" have allowed the virus to spread at a faster rate.
In a televised address, Boris Johnson called on the British public to "get through this winter together" as the race to create a vaccine and more efficient testing continues.
Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.
