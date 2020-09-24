Can kindness save a life?

When BBC producer Kamilah McInnis was at a really low point, she never expected to find a bunch of flowers left as a gift from a stranger. She’s gone on a journey to find out who left them, and about the other groups whose small acts make a big difference.

Help and sources of support for anyone affected by issues in this video can be found at the BBC Action Line. Producer and reporter: Kamilah McInnis

Video Journalist: Tobias Chapple

