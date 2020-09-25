Coronavirus restrictions: Students on their 'last night of freedom'
Freshers week is a rite of passage for first year university students across the UK, as they socialise with people in their new city, before classes and lectures begin.
But with coronavirus infections increasing, the government has imposed new restrictions on nightlife in England, forcing bars to shut their doors at 10pm.
We asked students in Sheffield how they felt on their last night of "freedom".
Video produced by Lorna Acquah