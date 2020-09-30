'I feel like I’ve achieved a big fat zero'

Alex spent four months as a coronavirus tracer and spoke to only one person with the virus in that time.

The Department of Health and Social Care says NHS Test and Trace has so far contacted almost half a million people and told them to isolate. It says any initial technical issues were "resolved quickly" and staffing levels are kept under "constant review".

