Prime Minister Boris Johnson has added to confusion over restrictions in north-east England.

Mixing between households in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants spaces will be against advice from midnight.

Speaking at a news briefing Boris Johnson had been asked to clarify the regulations, and responded: "In the North East and other areas where extra measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities but it is six in a home, six in hospitality but, as I understand it, not six outside."

He later sent a tweet saying he had misspoken - and stated the amended guidance: "In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside."

Read more: North East households mixing ban 'confusing'