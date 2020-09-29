There have been Covid outbreaks in many halls of residence followed the return of students to universities, with many students then having to self-isolate.

There are no official figures from the government or regulators for the numbers of universities with outbreaks, but a tracking of local reports suggests cases in 49 universities, up from 40 on Monday.

Students Seth and Tizzie spoke to the BBC about their frustrations with lockdown guidelines and the way students have been handled.