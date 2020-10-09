Jamie Oliver warns of post-Brexit food standards

Speaking to our political correspondent Alex Forsyth, Jamie Oliver has accused the government of using "back door" secondary legislation to avoid scrutiny of post-Brexit food standards.

There's concern that new legislation going through Parliament could result in a lowering of food standards in any future trade deals.

The government says it won't sign any trade deal that compromises UK standards.

