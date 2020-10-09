BBC News

Covid-19: Sunak announces expansion of Job Support Scheme

The chancellor has announced the government will pay two-thirds of employees’ salaries who are working in UK businesses required to close by law due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rishi Sunak called the expansion of the Job Support Scheme a "safety net" that would protect jobs.

A Treasury source says it could roughly cost hundreds of millions a month.

An update on restrictions, which could see pubs and restaurants shut in the worst-affected areas, is due on Monday.

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK