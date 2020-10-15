Queen makes first public engagement since coronavirus

The Queen has visited Porton Down, near Salisbury on her first public engagement for seven months.

Her Majesty was joined by the Duke of Cambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, to meet scientists providing support in the UK's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Special safety measures were put in place to protect the Queen.

She made a previous appearance at a ceremony to mark her official birthday and also knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore, but the visit marks her first engagement outside a royal residence.