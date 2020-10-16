Andy Green, who won more than £1.7m in an online casino, is suing the company because they've refused to pay up.

The company told him there was a software glitch and that they're allowed to refuse the payout under their terms and conditions.

Andy has already turned down an offer of £60,000 to give up his fight.

Speaking to Clare McDonnell, Andy told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm just determined that these big companies aren't going to do this to the small person on the street."

Betfred say that, as the case is currently progressing at court, it's not appropriate for them to comment further.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 16 October 2020.