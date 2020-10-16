Boris Johnson appeared to get confused when asked a question at Friday's Downing Street press conference about how the Covid rules will affect single parents wishing to visit their children in areas under heightened controls.

The government advice for areas in the "high" and "very high" Covid alert level specifies that there are exceptions to restrictions.

But the prime minister told a questioner called Christopher from Margate: "I think the guidance alas is that - you should go on the website obviously and check - but when places go into a higher tier from the basic medium then there are restrictions on household contacts."