Rachel Morris won gold medals while competing for Britain in rowing and cycling.

She also has a history of eating disorders, beginning with an anorexia diagnosis as a teenager, that later developed into bulimia.

The former Paralympian says her experience as a professional athlete was affected by what she felt to be a lack of support with her issues around eating.

In an interview with former athlete Colin Jackson, she also spoke about the competitive environment of elite sport and the prevalence of athletes who, like her, have struggled with issues around food.

